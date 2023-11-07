Lane closures set for Nashville International Airport

Crews will close the eastbound exit into the airport to begin widening the ramp.
Heads up for those traveling to Nashville International Airport this week.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up for those traveling to Nashville International Airport this week.

Beginning Wednesday, Exit 216-A on I-40 East will be closed for a few hours overnight for construction work. Crews will begin widening the ramp to enhance traffic flow.

Travelers will need to use Exit 216-B from the downtown area and Murfreesboro Pike as an alternate route. Travelers on I-40 West will use the Donelson Pike exit.

The closures will be from midnight to 4 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

