Lane closures set for Nashville International Airport
Crews will close the eastbound exit into the airport to begin widening the ramp.
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up for those traveling to Nashville International Airport this week.
Beginning Wednesday, Exit 216-A on I-40 East will be closed for a few hours overnight for construction work. Crews will begin widening the ramp to enhance traffic flow.
Travelers will need to use Exit 216-B from the downtown area and Murfreesboro Pike as an alternate route. Travelers on I-40 West will use the Donelson Pike exit.
The closures will be from midnight to 4 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
