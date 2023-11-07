Lane closures set for Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heads up for those traveling to Nashville International Airport this week.

Beginning Wednesday, Exit 216-A on I-40 East will be closed for a few hours overnight for construction work. Crews will begin widening the ramp to enhance traffic flow.

Travelers will need to use Exit 216-B from the downtown area and Murfreesboro Pike as an alternate route. Travelers on I-40 West will use the Donelson Pike exit.

The closures will be from midnight to 4 a.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.

