Kenny Chesney to play Nissan Stadium in 2024

Chesney’s Nashville performance is among 18 stadium performances during the Sun Goes Down Tour.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Country music star Kenny Chesney has announced he’s bringing his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour to the Music City.

His performance, featuring special guests Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker, will be held Saturday, Aug. 3 at Nissan Stadium. Nashville is among 18 stadium performances along the tour.

“I can’t wait to get back out there in stadiums across the country,” Chesney wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “There’s nothing like 60,000 members of @noshoesnation singing these songs... It’s gonna be awesome.”

Pre-sale tickets for the tour go on sale to Chesney’s fan club members beginning Monday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. local time. For early access to tickets, go to Chesney’s website.

