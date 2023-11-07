First Alert Forecast: Unseasonably warm weather the beginning of this week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Near record high temperatures this week. Rain and cooler air move back in late week.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

Tonight looks quite pleasant. It’ll remain mainly clear and turn cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will turn even warmer, with less wind. Temperatures will zoom into the low 80s to once again set a record.

The high temperature record will be broken on Wednesday, too. Nashville’s high will be 85. The record for November 8th is 83, set in 2005. It will be breezy too.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny.

Above Average Temperatures (maxuser | WSMV)

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds, showers, and cooler weather will then take over on Thursday. Showers will remain patchy through the day, so there should be plenty of dry times, too. The high will be in the low 70s.

Rain is likely at times on Friday. Showers should exist on Friday evening. Rainfall amounts will be one-half to one inch.

THIS WEEKEND:

Saturday afternoon will feature a clearer sky and cooler weather. The high will be near 60.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and seasonable with highs around 60 degrees. There is a slight chance of a shower.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday will be partly cloudy with a high in the mid 60s.

