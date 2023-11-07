First Alert Forecast: Summer Like Warmth Won’t Last Long

Much needed rain coming our way
The summer warmth won't last long, according to WSMV4 First Alert Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Today will be even warmer than yesterday with highs in the upper 70s and even low 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Tonight will be cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

The warmer air continues to build on Wednesday with some areas seeing temperatures close to the mid 80s. Wednesday is going to be breezy with gusts near or over 20mph at times.

MUCH NEED RAIN

Change will come the second half of this week in the way of a frontal system that will build in showers later in the day Thursday that will last into our Friday. So, keep the umbrella handy and get ready for another cool down after the rain!

Get ready for another big change in the temperature with highs in the 70s on Thursday but dropping into the 50s by Friday!

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Some spots will have a tough time getting out of the 50s this weekend, but we’ll dry out and get some sunshine back for our Saturday.

Temperatures will also try and get back near 60 on Sunday, but many of us stay in the 50s. I cannot rule out a shower on Sunday, but it’s not looking like a washout.

