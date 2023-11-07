First Alert Forecast: Much needed rain expected Thursday night

Rainfall will total 1/3″ to 1/2″ on average by Friday afternoon.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Record warmth is likely today & tomorrow with the temperature likely to surpass 80 degrees in Nashville.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

A lot of clouds have taken over the Mid State this afternoon. They’ll linger through late afternoon and diminish this evening. Even so, temperatures will still climb through the 70s today. Nashville’s high should be 81°.

Tonight looks mild. Low, 58°.

Tomorrow will turn windy & warmer. High, 84°, breaking the standing record for the date of 83 degrees.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds and showers will become the focus from Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will drop quite a bit as this weather system moves in, too.

Expect just a few scattered showers on Thursday and Friday, so much of those days will actually turn out dry. Thursday night will bring the bulk of the rain with this system. For most, 1/3″ to 1/2″ will fall, overall.

Widespread rain is likely in the Mid State Thursday night.
Widespread rain is likely in the Mid State Thursday night.(WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend will be variably cloudy and cool. While the weekend generally looks dry, be ready for a passing shower Saturday night into Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy and milder weather will set up early next week.

