First Alert Forecast: Cooler air is on the way late week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -One more day of record setting heat before cooler air moves in late week along with some needed rain.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

THROUGH TOMORROW:

Tonight, will be mild with the low near 58°.

Tomorrow will turn windy & warmer with the high around 84°, breaking the standing record for the date of 83 degrees.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY SHOWERS:

Clouds and showers will become the focus from Thursday into Friday. Temperatures will drop quite a bit as this weather system moves in. The high will be near 70.

Expect just a few scattered showers on Thursday and Friday, so much of those days will be dry. Thursday night will bring the bulk of the rain with this system. For most, 1/3″ to 1/2″ will fall, overall. The high Friday will only be in the upper 50s.

Rain moves in on Thursday and exits on Saturday. (WSMV)

THIS WEEKEND:

This weekend will be variably cloudy and cool with the high in the low 60s and morning lows in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK:

Partly cloudy and milder weather will set up early next week. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.