Decision 2023: Team coverage updates on Election Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE News reporters head to see who will be elected as the next Governor of Kentucky.

Decision 2023: Election Results

Voters started casting their ballot when polls opened at 6 a.m. Anyone who wants to vote in Kentucky or Indiana has to be in line by 6 p.m.

Mark Stevens will be at Republican candidate Daniel Cameron’s watch party and David Mattingly at Democratic candidate and incumbent Andy Beshear’s watch party.

Additional Kentucky races the WAVE News reporters will be keeping a close eye on include the following:

Secretary of State

Michael Adams (R)

Charles Wheatley (D)

Attorney General

Russell Coleman (R)

Pamela Stevenson (D)

Treasurer

Mark Metcalf (R)

Michael Bowman (D)

Auditor

Allison Ball (R)

Kimberley Reeder (D)

Agriculture Commissioner

Jonathan Shell (R)

Sierra Enlow (D)

State House District 93

Kyle Whalen (R)

Adrielle Camuel (D)

Louisville Metro Council

District 3, 6, and 8.

