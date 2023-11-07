Decision 2023: Team coverage updates on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Team coverage continues all night long as WAVE News reporters head to see who will be elected as the next Governor of Kentucky.
Decision 2023: Election Results
Voters started casting their ballot when polls opened at 6 a.m. Anyone who wants to vote in Kentucky or Indiana has to be in line by 6 p.m.
Mark Stevens will be at Republican candidate Daniel Cameron’s watch party and David Mattingly at Democratic candidate and incumbent Andy Beshear’s watch party.
Additional Kentucky races the WAVE News reporters will be keeping a close eye on include the following:
Secretary of State
Michael Adams (R)
Charles Wheatley (D)
Attorney General
Russell Coleman (R)
Pamela Stevenson (D)
Treasurer
Mark Metcalf (R)
Michael Bowman (D)
Auditor
Allison Ball (R)
Kimberley Reeder (D)
Agriculture Commissioner
Jonathan Shell (R)
Sierra Enlow (D)
State House District 93
Kyle Whalen (R)
Adrielle Camuel (D)
Louisville Metro Council
District 3, 6, and 8.
