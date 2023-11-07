DCS vehicle theft suspect leads Nashville officers on chase in golf cart, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A suspect is in custody after police say he stole a car belonging to the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

Jacob Petitt, 25, is charged with vehicle theft, assault on an officer, burglary, among other felony charges.

On Monday, detectives were tracking a stolen 2022 Nissan Altima in the area of Nolensville Pike. Detectives tried to pull the vehicle over, but Petitt fled while a Metropolitan Nashville Police Department helicopter tracked it, police said.

Petitt later got out of the car, ran through a construction site and into the stands at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, before finding a golf cart, stealing it and continuing to evade police, according to his arrest report.

Officers tracked down Petitt around Fourth Avenue South and Houston Street, where he hit a detective in the face and broke his glasses, police said. Petitt was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

Police said several key fobs were found in the stolen Nissan Altima, most of which belonged to the Department of Children’s Services. Petitt said he ran away from officers because he had active warrants, police said.

He was booked Monday and remains jailed on out of county warrants.

