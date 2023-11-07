CT scan on Murfreesboro boy after car crash reveals malformation on his brain

“I don’t even still feel like this is real life because things happened so fast.”
A picture of Maverick Greer after a car crash broke his leg in September.
A picture of Maverick Greer after a car crash broke his leg in September.(WSMV)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A routine check-up for 5-year-old Maverick Greer after a serious car crash led to a shocking find for his family when a CT scan revealed Maverick had a problematic malformation on his brain.

The cavernous malformation requires brain surgery, Maverick’s mother, Danielle Proctor, said. If untreated, it could leave Maverick partially paralyzed.

The 5-year-old had already been in a cast and wheelchair after his leg was severely broken in a car crash in late September. Doctors were making sure everything was right with Maverick when they discovered the spot on his brain.

“I don’t even still feel like this is real life because things happened so fast, things changed so fast, and it takes time to process everything that’s going on, so this feels like a big blow,” Proctor said.

A GoFundMe to help Maverick’s family pay for medical expenses has raised nearly $7,000. Because Maverick will require rehab and 24/7 care after his surgery, his family is grateful for any support and prayers.

The GoFundMe link can be found here.

“He’s just a really smart kid, and he’s really brave for the amount of stuff he’s had to go through and will continue to go through from here on out,” Nicolas Adcock, the boy’s stepfather, said. “You really can’t wrap your head around it, speechless once again. We’d have never known if the accident never happened, and they did not do that scan.”

Maverick’s brain surgery is scheduled for Nov. 21. While his mom admits the crash and aftermath have been a nightmare, she feels a higher power has had their hand on them and will continue to guide them through.

“I am very glad that we have the opportunity to fix this and move forward and hope for better days,” Proctor said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

