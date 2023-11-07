CMA Awards hosts Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning plan chat ahead of show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning are teaming up for the second straight year to host the 57th Annual Country Music Association Awards.

Ahead of the show, the two are expected to host a press conference at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday afternoon.

Bryan and Manning were announced as this year’s hosts back in May.

The CMA Awards, known as “Country Music’s Biggest Night,” will air live From Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 8/7c on ABC. Country stars like Lainey Wilson, Little Big Town and Jelly Roll will perform.

