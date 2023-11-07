Cause of Antioch house fire under investigation

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) – A house in Antioch caught fire Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a house fire on Fanning Drive. The house was empty, officials said, but there was a car in the garage and driveway. The car might have caught on fire, which caused the flames to spread.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, but the home appears to be severely damaged.

No one was hurt, officials said. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

