1 killed in shooting at North Nashville market
Police said the shooting at the 7-Eleven on Brick Church Pike was not part of a robbery attempt.
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot and killed inside a convenience store on Brick Church Pike on Monday evening, police said.
Metro Nashville police said the victim was inside the 7-Eleven market at 2200 Brick Church Pike just before 6 p.m. when he was shot. Police do not believe the shooting was a robbery attempt.
The shooter fled the scene. Police did not have a description of the shooter, but detectives are reviewing surveillance video.
