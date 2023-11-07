1 killed in shooting at North Nashville market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was shot and killed inside a convenience store on Brick Church Pike on Monday evening, police said.

Metro Nashville police said the victim was inside the 7-Eleven market at 2200 Brick Church Pike just before 6 p.m. when he was shot. Police do not believe the shooting was a robbery attempt.

The shooter fled the scene. Police did not have a description of the shooter, but detectives are reviewing surveillance video.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.