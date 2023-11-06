Tennessee lawmakers to discuss turning down $2 billion in education funding

Some Democrats and Republicans are at odds over taking the money.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A group of state lawmakers are meeting Monday to discuss potentially turning down nearly $2 billion in federal funding that would go to Tennessee schools.

Most of the money is for low-income students, students with disabilities and school lunch programs. But some state Republican leaders, like House Speaker Cameron Sexton, say it may have strings attached so they’re considering turning it down. Lawmakers said with federal funding, there’s always a possibility that it opens the state up to other regulations or restrictions, so some leaders want to vet the funding before accepting it.

“This working group will help provide a clearer picture of how much autonomy Tennessee truly has in educating our students,” Sexton said in September.

Democrats said they believe turning down the free money would be shortsighted. There’s a critical need for program funding for these kids, they said.

The meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday. WSMV4 plans to monitor what lawmakers have to say and update this story.

Check back for updates.

