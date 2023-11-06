Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander brings magic and memories to Franklin fundraiser

Jason Alexander brought his one-man show “As Long as You’re Asking” to Studio Tenn.
By Tracy Kornet
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The actor who made George Costanza a household name charmed the audience at a Franklin arts fundraiser Sunday night.

Jason Alexander brought his one-man show “As Long as You’re Asking” to Studio Tenn, to help raise money for the new Turner Theater.

Taking questions from the audience, Alexander shared life lessons and stories about his years on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” while weaving in songs, video, and even a magic trick, a passion he’s pursued since childhood.

The Broadway, film and television actor said at age 64, he had another dream come true last month: directing his first Broadway show.

The husband, father of two, and new grandfather released a children’s book, “Dad, Are You the Tooth Fairy,” which is based on a story he shared with the Studio Tenn audience.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drunk driver causes deadly crash
‘It’s a tragedy’: New video of fiery, deadly drunk driving crash caught on camera
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Clarksville market fatal shooting investigation
Man charged after deadly shooting outside Clarksville gas station market

Latest News

Jason Alexander performs at Studio Tenn fundraiser
FILE
Man charged with kidnapping, DUI after refusing to let kids out of car, police say
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
Man charged with DUI after pregnant woman injured in I-24 crash
SESAC Music Awards honor songwriters
SESAC Music Awards honors songwriters