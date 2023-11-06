Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander brings magic and memories to Franklin fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The actor who made George Costanza a household name charmed the audience at a Franklin arts fundraiser Sunday night.

Jason Alexander brought his one-man show “As Long as You’re Asking” to Studio Tenn, to help raise money for the new Turner Theater.

Taking questions from the audience, Alexander shared life lessons and stories about his years on the hit sitcom “Seinfeld,” while weaving in songs, video, and even a magic trick, a passion he’s pursued since childhood.

The Broadway, film and television actor said at age 64, he had another dream come true last month: directing his first Broadway show.

The husband, father of two, and new grandfather released a children’s book, “Dad, Are You the Tooth Fairy,” which is based on a story he shared with the Studio Tenn audience.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.