Search underway for fatal hit-and-run suspect from October incident

Police said the victim was standing in the turn lane when he was hit by a vehicle.
Suspect vehicle
Suspect vehicle(MNPD)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:27 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a man last month.

Police said on Oct. 7 at about 10:30 p.m., Roy Allen Pierce, 59, was standing in the turn lane on Central Pike when he was hit by an SUV.

Surveillance video captured the incident and showed the vehicle’s driver pulling into a Mapco parking lot at 5756 Old Hickory Boulevard after hitting Pierce. The driver then left the lot and headed toward Interstate 40, according to police.

Police said Pierce was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact hit-and-run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

