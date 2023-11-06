Road closed, prolonged power outage expected after vehicle crashes into power pole
Both roads are closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, police said.
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have closed Trotwood Avenue at Country Club Lane after a crash on Monday morning.
Both roads are closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, the Columbia Police Department said. Columbia Fire and Rescue said the crash caused downed power lines at the intersection of Trotwood Avenue at Country Club Lane.
The public should expect traffic delays and power outages in the area.
“If travel is needed in this location, please use alternate routes until the roadway is back open,” CPD said.
