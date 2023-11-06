Road closed, prolonged power outage expected after vehicle crashes into power pole

Both roads are closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, police said.
Police Lights
Police Lights
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have closed Trotwood Avenue at Country Club Lane after a crash on Monday morning.

Both roads are closed in both directions after a vehicle crashed into a power pole, the Columbia Police Department said. Columbia Fire and Rescue said the crash caused downed power lines at the intersection of Trotwood Avenue at Country Club Lane.

The public should expect traffic delays and power outages in the area.

“If travel is needed in this location, please use alternate routes until the roadway is back open,” CPD said.

🚨TRAFFIC DELAYS & PROLONGED POWER OUTAGE🚨 A motor vehicle collision has resulted in downed power lines at the Trotwood...

Posted by Columbia Fire & Rescue, Tennessee on Monday, November 6, 2023

🚧🚓ROAD CLOSURE🚓🚧 Due to a vehicle wreck involving a power pole being struck, Trotwood Ave at Country Club Lane is...

Posted by Columbia Police Department, Tennessee on Monday, November 6, 2023

