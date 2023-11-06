Red Porsche up for auction at Robertson County Sheriff’s Sale

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Have you ever wondered what happens to property, such as cars, that are confiscated by law enforcement?

Well, on Thursday morning, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is holding its Sheriff’s Sale.

Among the sale, the sheriff’s office is auctioning off a 2013 red Porsche Panamera.

“Will be sold to the highest bidder at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 in front of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.”

The auction will be held at 507 South Brown Street in Springfield.

