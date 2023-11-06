Red Porsche up for auction at Robertson County Sheriff’s Sale

Among the sale, the sheriff’s office is auctioning off a 2013 red Porsche Panamera.
Red Porsche up for auction at Robertson County Sheriff’s Sale
Red Porsche up for auction at Robertson County Sheriff’s Sale(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Have you ever wondered what happens to property, such as cars, that are confiscated by law enforcement?

Well, on Thursday morning, the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office is holding its Sheriff’s Sale.

Among the sale, the sheriff’s office is auctioning off a 2013 red Porsche Panamera.

“Will be sold to the highest bidder at 10:00 am on Thursday, November 9th, 2023 in front of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.”

The auction will be held at 507 South Brown Street in Springfield.

REMINDER - SHERIFF'S SALE 2013 Porsche Panamera - Will be sold to the highest bidder at 10:00am on Thursday, November...

Posted by Robertson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drunk driver causes deadly crash
‘It’s a tragedy’: New video of fiery, deadly drunk driving crash caught on camera
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County
Clarksville market fatal shooting investigation
Man charged after deadly shooting outside Clarksville gas station market
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Commentator claims he released Covenant writings
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
1 person flown to hospital after crash on I-40 in Wilson County
Amir Collins
Man beaten, tied up after dating app meetup, police say
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings