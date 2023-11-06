‘Please stop burning’: Franklin County crews fight another wildfire

At least six fires were reported in the Mid-State over the weekend.
Franklin Co. forest fire
Franklin Co. forest fire(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking people to stop burning.

“On behalf of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Fire Departments, please stop burning in our county,” said the FCSO in a Facebook post.

On Sunday evening, the FCSO posted on Facebook that the North Franklin Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire in the 1400 block of Little Hurricane Road.

The FCSO said crews are battling the fire currently and that it is under control. The Tennessee Division of Forestry is responding to the scene. The FCSO said the cause of this fire is undetermined at this time.

“Our county is in extreme drought conditions and has been under a burn ban for twelve days,” The FCSO said. “Please do not burn and be mindful of anything that can cause a fire.”

On Wednesday, Nov. 1, a fire burned 15 acres in Sherwood. About 10 days ago, there was a cotton field fire that burned 98 acres behind South Middle School.

Over this weekend there have been several forest fires throughout the Middle Tennessee area. Two were reported in Lawrence County. One was reported at the Cheatham County line and one was reported in Cannon County.

Other structure fires have also been reported, including at a Murfreesboro coffee shop and at a Mount Juliet home.

WSMV will continue to keep track of these fires. We reached out to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to get an exact count of the fires throughout the Mid-State.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

