‘Not MNPD crime scene images’: Police speak on leaked photos of Covenant shooter’s alleged writings

Police said they are communicating with the Metro Department of Law as an investigation into the photos began Monday morning.
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The...
An entrance to The Covenant School is seen Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The school is the site where a deadly shooting in March took the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults.(George Walker IV | AP Photo/George Walker IV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hours after three images began circulating on social media of The Covenant School shooter’s alleged writings, the Metro Nashville Police Department says they did not come from any official crime scene.

Steven Crowder, host of “Lowder with Crowder,” released three photos of writings in notebooks, claiming they are images of the shooter’s writings. Police say those photos are not MNPD crime scene images.

Previous Coverage
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says

“The MNPD is in communication with the Metropolitan Department of Law as an investigation, begun this morning, continues into the dissemination of three photographs of writings during an online discussion about Covenant School,” MNPD wrote in a release. “The photographs are not MNPD crime scene images.”

Police said they are communicating with the Metro Department of Law as an investigation into the photos began Monday morning.

“The police department has been in contact with a representative of Covenant families,” MNPD said. “Police department counselors are available to assist them in coping with the emotional trauma caused by the dissemination.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drunk driver causes deadly crash
‘It’s a tragedy’: New video of fiery, deadly drunk driving crash caught on camera
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County
Clarksville market fatal shooting investigation
Man charged after deadly shooting outside Clarksville gas station market

Latest News

A Knoxville police officer was arrested Monday on federal charges.
Knoxville police officer arrested on child pornography charges, DOJ says
Covenant School Shooting Update: Photos of shooter's alleged writings leaked
Suspect vehicle
Search underway for fatal hit-and-run suspect from October incident
Police Lights
Road closed, prolonged power outage expected after vehicle crashes into power pole