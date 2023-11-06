Nolensville family dogs in animal ER after surviving house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family in Nolensville cleaned out what’s left of their belongings from their house destroyed by a fire.

Meanwhile, their dogs are recovering after being trapped inside at the time.

Firefighters responded to the house on Stoneway Court around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, according to Nolensville Fire Marshal Matthew Lupo.

The Baird family wasn’t home at the time, but their three large dogs were trapped inside. Firefighters got them out and gave them oxygen on the front lawn.

“If they were in there any bit longer, there’s no telling what the outcome could have been for ‘em,” Lupo said. “When we’re doing our primary search, obviously people are our first priority. But if we come across pets, we’re going to treat them just the same.”

Two of the dogs are still in the animal hospital, recovering from smoke inhalation. Lupo said they are stable but dealing with a cough.

The Baird family combed through their burned home for any belongings they could salvage the following day. Family friend Nikki McCullen was there to help.

“They’ve lost a lot, if not everything,” she said. “It’s just very heartbreaking to know that they built three lifetimes and are starting from square one.”

McCullen said the Baird’s daughter, Gracie Baird, had the most damaged room and “lost all of her sports memorabilia.”

Gracie played basketball at Nolensville High School.

“That’s what means the most to her are her cards and pictures and her college acceptance letters and things like that,” McCullen said. “That just can’t be replaced.”

Lupo said they believed the fire started in the kitchen from something possibly hot on the counter, but it wasn’t a cooking fire. He said the home is nearly a total loss.

The Baird family is displaced. McCullen said the outpouring of support from the Nolensville community has been incredible.

“The vet bills are going to be astronomical, and not to mention just starting over on everything having nothing,” she said. “So I just pray that the community will continue to support them.”

McCullen set up a GoFundMe to help the Bairds with their expenses throughout the process.

