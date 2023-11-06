Mid-State representative co-sponsors bill that expels Palestinian refugees from U.S.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee representative is co-sponsoring a bill that would prevent Palestinian refugees from entering the United States. It would also allow the U.S. to remove covered “aliens” without lawful status (including newly revoked status), and revoke visas issues to covered aliens on or after October 1.

The bill has many co-sponsors including a Mid-State Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN). DesJarlais represents Murfreesboro, Smyrna, Tullahoma and Lawrenceburg.

On Nov. 2, Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke introduced the Safeguarding Americans from Extremism (SAFE) Act to “prevent Palestinian terrorists from abusing the United States’ legal immigration system.”

The bill would require the Department of Homeland Security to implement a pause on all visas, refugee status and granting of asylum for people who hold a passport by the Palestinian Authority. The bill would also revoke any entrance of covered immigrants who were granted visas or entered the United States on or after Oct. 1, 2023.

“This legislation keeps America safe. I don’t trust the Biden Administration any more than I do the Palestinian Authority to screen who is allowed to come into the United States,” Zinke said. “This is the most anti-Hamas immigration legislation I have seen and it’s well deserved. Given the circumstances, the threats to our immigration system and the history of terrorists abusing refugee, asylum and visa processes all over the world, the requirements in this bill are necessary to keep Americans safe. This bill does exactly that.”

Hamas and Palestinians are not always two aligned parties. Hamas is an Islamic militant group that controls the Gaza strip but does not have the full support of Palestinians who live there.

Republicans Against Trump issued a statement on X calling the proposed legislation, ‘pure and blatant racism.’

Other politicians and activists have issued similar criticism.

