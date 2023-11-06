MAP: Wildfires burn across Middle Tennessee as drought conditions continue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As extreme drought conditions continue throughout Tennessee, wildfires are popping up across the Mid State.

As of Monday morning, dozens of wildfires have burned or are burning across Tennessee, including at least 15 in Middle Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Severe drought enhances the possibility of wildfires spreading, so fire officials are encouraging many Tennesseans to not burn until conditions improve, if not banning burning in some counties altogether.

Check with local officials to determine whether your county has a burn ban, but residents are urged not to burn in general during this time. There are restrictions on burning in most of Tennessee.

Here are where the wildfires are and their current status in Middle Tennessee, according to the department. Track the fires here.

A map of wildfires across Tennessee. (Daniel Smithson | Tennessee Department of Agriculture)

Cannon County

– 3.5-acre wildfire near Hollis Creek Road

Status: Contained

Clay County

– 1-acre wildfire near Tick Road

Status: Contained

Davidson County

– 3-acre wildfire near Gourley Road

Status: Contained

Franklin County

– 98-acre wildfire near Henderson Lane

Status: Contained

– 16-acre near Ford Spring Lane

Status: Contained

Giles County

– 0.1-acre wildfire near Powdermill Bridge Road

Status: Controlled

Wayne County

– 3-acre wildfire near Johnson Road

Status: Controlled

Hickman County

– 1-acre wildfire near Robert Warren Road

Status: Controlled

Lawrence County

– Half-acre wildfire near Railroad Road

Status: Controlled

Lewis County

– 0.1-acre wildfire near Linden Highway

Status: Contained

Lincoln County

– 33.3-acre wildfire near Oliver Smith Road

Status: Contained

Maury County

– 0.1-acre wildfire near Groveland Ridge Road

Status: Controlled

Marion County

– 90-acre wildfire near Jackson Point Road

Status: Active

– 27-acre wildfire near West Francis Spring Road

Status: Contained

– 4-acre wildfire near Egypt Hollow Road

Status: Controlled

– 6-acre wildfire near Dogwood Flats

Status: Contained

Rhea County

– 210-acre wildfire near Pockett Wilderness Road

Status: Active

Perry County

– 30-acre wildfire near U.S. 412

Status: Controlled

Smith County

– 35-acre wildfire near Temperance Valley Road

Status: Contained

– 5-acre wildfire near Carver Hollow Lane

Status: Contained

Van Buren County

– 0.1-acre wildfire near Lemont Road

Status: Controlled

– 0.5-acre wildfire near Denny Bend Road

Status: Controlled

– 2.44-acre wildfire near Covenant Farms West Road

Status: Contained

