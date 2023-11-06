MAP: Wildfires burn across Middle Tennessee as drought conditions continue
Fire officials across Tennessee are encouraging residents to not burn until conditions improve, if not banning burning altogether.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As extreme drought conditions continue throughout Tennessee, wildfires are popping up across the Mid State.
As of Monday morning, dozens of wildfires have burned or are burning across Tennessee, including at least 15 in Middle Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Severe drought enhances the possibility of wildfires spreading, so fire officials are encouraging many Tennesseans to not burn until conditions improve, if not banning burning in some counties altogether.
Check with local officials to determine whether your county has a burn ban, but residents are urged not to burn in general during this time. There are restrictions on burning in most of Tennessee.
Here are where the wildfires are and their current status in Middle Tennessee, according to the department. Track the fires here.
Cannon County
– 3.5-acre wildfire near Hollis Creek Road
Status: Contained
Clay County
– 1-acre wildfire near Tick Road
Status: Contained
Davidson County
– 3-acre wildfire near Gourley Road
Status: Contained
Franklin County
– 98-acre wildfire near Henderson Lane
Status: Contained
– 16-acre near Ford Spring Lane
Status: Contained
Giles County
– 0.1-acre wildfire near Powdermill Bridge Road
Status: Controlled
Wayne County
– 3-acre wildfire near Johnson Road
Status: Controlled
Hickman County
– 1-acre wildfire near Robert Warren Road
Status: Controlled
Lawrence County
– Half-acre wildfire near Railroad Road
Status: Controlled
Lewis County
– 0.1-acre wildfire near Linden Highway
Status: Contained
Lincoln County
– 33.3-acre wildfire near Oliver Smith Road
Status: Contained
Maury County
– 0.1-acre wildfire near Groveland Ridge Road
Status: Controlled
Marion County
– 90-acre wildfire near Jackson Point Road
Status: Active
– 27-acre wildfire near West Francis Spring Road
Status: Contained
– 4-acre wildfire near Egypt Hollow Road
Status: Controlled
– 6-acre wildfire near Dogwood Flats
Status: Contained
Rhea County
– 210-acre wildfire near Pockett Wilderness Road
Status: Active
Perry County
– 30-acre wildfire near U.S. 412
Status: Controlled
Smith County
– 35-acre wildfire near Temperance Valley Road
Status: Contained
– 5-acre wildfire near Carver Hollow Lane
Status: Contained
Van Buren County
– 0.1-acre wildfire near Lemont Road
Status: Controlled
– 0.5-acre wildfire near Denny Bend Road
Status: Controlled
– 2.44-acre wildfire near Covenant Farms West Road
Status: Contained
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.