Man charged with kidnapping, DUI after refusing to let kids out of car, police say

The man allegedly drove erratically with children in the car, police said.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man is facing a slew of charges after police say he drove drunk with kids in his car and refused to let them out.

Jose Pacas, 33, is charged with two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping, false imprisonment, DUI and driving with a suspended license.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, Nashville police responded to a domestic disturbance where a victim was telling 911 dispatchers Pacas was refusing to stop his vehicle to let them out, according to an arrest report.

Dispatchers stayed on the line with the victim for about an hour while Pacas allegedly drove erratically and continued to refuse to stop the vehicle.

Eventually, the victims, including two kids under the age of 13, were let out and found safe on Murfreesboro Pike. Police later located Pacas, who appeared drunk, the report said. He allegedly told officers he had two beers and a shot before driving.

Pacas remains jailed on Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainment.

