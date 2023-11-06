Man charged with DUI after pregnant woman injured in I-24 crash

A child was located in the back of the man’s car, police said, along with opened containers of alcohol.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Saturday after police say he injured a pregnant woman while driving drunk with a child in his car.

Ricardo Garcia, 20, was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

On Nov. 4 at about 5 a.m., Nashville officers responded to Interstate 24 West near mile marker 40, where two vehicles had crashed, according to Garcia’s arrest report.

Garcia told police he had been drinking six hours before the crash and had fallen asleep while driving, the report said. Officers also noticed he had watery, glassy eyes and smelled like alcohol, police said.

A pregnant woman was injured in the crash. A child was located in the back of Garcia’s car, police said, along with opened containers of alcohol.

He was arrested and released fewer than four hours later.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drunk driver causes deadly crash
‘It’s a tragedy’: New video of fiery, deadly drunk driving crash caught on camera
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Clarksville market fatal shooting investigation
Man charged after deadly shooting outside Clarksville gas station market

Latest News

Jason Alexander performed at Studio Tenn.
Seinfeld’s Jason Alexander brings magic and memories to Franklin fundraiser
Jason Alexander performs at Studio Tenn fundraiser
FILE
Man charged with kidnapping, DUI after refusing to let kids out of car, police say
SESAC Music Awards honor songwriters
SESAC Music Awards honors songwriters