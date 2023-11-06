Man charged with DUI after pregnant woman injured in I-24 crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man was arrested Saturday after police say he injured a pregnant woman while driving drunk with a child in his car.

Ricardo Garcia, 20, was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

On Nov. 4 at about 5 a.m., Nashville officers responded to Interstate 24 West near mile marker 40, where two vehicles had crashed, according to Garcia’s arrest report.

Garcia told police he had been drinking six hours before the crash and had fallen asleep while driving, the report said. Officers also noticed he had watery, glassy eyes and smelled like alcohol, police said.

A pregnant woman was injured in the crash. A child was located in the back of Garcia’s car, police said, along with opened containers of alcohol.

He was arrested and released fewer than four hours later.

