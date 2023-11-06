Man charged after deadly shooting outside Clarksville gas station market
The suspect was arrested just hours after a man was found dead.
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was charged after a deadly shooting at a gas station market in Clarksville.
Police charged 50-year-old Danyon Dowlen with the homicide of 37-year-old Antoine Gray.
On Sunday afternoon, 3:12 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting at 360 Kraft Street at the In and Out Market.
When police arrived, they found Gray inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police quickly identified Dowlen as a suspect and took him into custody on Sunday evening around 8:20.
