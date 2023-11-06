Knoxville police officer arrested on child pornography charges, DOJ says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An officer with the Knoxville Police Department was arrested Monday on federal charges involving the production of child pornography, according to officials with the United States Department of Justice.

Officer Dan Roark, 47, was arrested and appeared on the charges.

The arrest sparked from an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the Scott County Sheriff, Virginia, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

WVLT News has reached out to KPD for comment.

This is a developing story.

