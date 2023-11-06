Kid Rock named co-grand marshal in Nashville Veteran’s Day parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music and rock n’ roll star Kid Rock will serve as co-grand marshal during Nashville’s Veterans Day Parade down Broadway.

Brigadier General Eden Murrie will lead the parade alongside Kid Rock, according to a media release. The parade is scheduled to start Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The parade commemorates the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, paying tribute to American veterans of all wars, according to the release.

The parade will feature the 101st Airborne Division Band, leading a procession down Broadway from 14th Avenue to First Avenue. Other participants include military and National Guard personnel, Antioch High School marching band and ROTC, veterans, first responders, federal, state, and local officials, Gold Star Families, Blue Star Moms, among many others.

“The public is warmly invited to attend this celebration to honor America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” the release said.

