Kid Rock named co-grand marshal in Nashville Veteran’s Day parade

Brigadier General Eden Murrie will lead the parade alongside legendary music artist Kid Rock.
Kid Rock
Kid Rock(MGN / Ralph Arvesen/CC BY 2.0)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Country music and rock n’ roll star Kid Rock will serve as co-grand marshal during Nashville’s Veterans Day Parade down Broadway.

Brigadier General Eden Murrie will lead the parade alongside Kid Rock, according to a media release. The parade is scheduled to start Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

The parade commemorates the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I, paying tribute to American veterans of all wars, according to the release.

The parade will feature the 101st Airborne Division Band, leading a procession down Broadway from 14th Avenue to First Avenue. Other participants include military and National Guard personnel, Antioch High School marching band and ROTC, veterans, first responders, federal, state, and local officials, Gold Star Families, Blue Star Moms, among many others.

“The public is warmly invited to attend this celebration to honor America’s Veterans for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good,” the release said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drunk driver causes deadly crash
‘It’s a tragedy’: New video of fiery, deadly drunk driving crash caught on camera
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County
Clarksville market fatal shooting investigation
Man charged after deadly shooting outside Clarksville gas station market
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Red Porsche up for auction at Robertson County Sheriff’s Sale
Red Porsche up for auction at Robertson County Sheriff’s Sale
Three students and three school staffers were killed in a shooting inside The Covenant School...
Investigation underway after release of alleged Covenant shooter’s writings, Nashville mayor says
Commentator claims he released Covenant writings
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
1 person flown to hospital after crash on I-40 in Wilson County