First Alert Forecast: Record warmth this week

Showers will return on Thursday & Friday.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Temperatures will soar into the low-mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

THROUGH WEDNESDAY:

This afternoon will be mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. We’ll have highs near 80 degrees. The record high today is 79, set in 1914 and again in 1915.

Several high temperature records will be tied or broken this week in Nashville.
Several high temperature records will be tied or broken this week in Nashville.(WSMV)

Tonight looks quite pleasant. It’ll remain mainly clear and turn cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday will turn even warmer, with less wind. Temperatures will zoom into the low 80s. That’ll make it a record setter.

The high temperature record will be broken on Wednesday, too. Nashville’s high will be 85. The record for November 8th is 83, set in 2005.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Clouds, showers, and cooler weather will then take over on Thursday. Showers will remain patchy through the day, so there should be plenty of dry times, too.

Rain’s likely at times Friday, as well. Rain will increase in coverage and intensity Friday night, especially in Nashville and areas farther south toward the TN/AL line.

THIS WEEKEND:

Rain will exit to the east early on Saturday. Saturday afternoon will feature a clearing sky and cool weather.

Sunday looks mostly sunny and seasonable with highs around 60 degrees.

