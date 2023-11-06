First Alert Forecast: Feeling Like Summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -

FEELING MORE LIKE SUMMER

Temperatures this afternoon will push into the upper 70s, and I wouldn’t totally put 80° out of reach for one or two spots as well. We’ll have good sunshine to go around this afternoon with just a few clouds mixing in at times.

Lows tonight will fall into the upper 50s to near 60.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with highs in the upper 70s and even low 80s under a good amount of afternoon sunshine.

The warmer air continues to build on Wednesday with some areas seeing temperatures close to the mid 80s by the height of the afternoon!

MUCH NEED RAIN

Change will come the second half of this week in the way of a frontal system that will build in showers later in the day Thursday that will last into our Friday. So keep the umbrella handy and get ready for another cool down after the rain! We can fine tune the exact rain timing as we get close to mid week.

Highs on Thursday will drop back into the lower 70s and we’ll be in the 60s on Friday.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Some spots will have a tough time getting out of the 50s this weekend, but we’ll dry out and get some sunshine back for Saturday and Sunday.

