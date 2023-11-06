Firefighter injured, three dogs rescued after fire at Nolensville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One firefighter was injured and three dogs were rescued after a fire broke out at a home in Nolensville on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Nolensville Fire & Rescue, fire crews responded to a home on Stoneway Court around 4:20 p.m.

Officials said there were no people inside the home at the time of the fire, but crews rescued three dogs and provided them with care.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.