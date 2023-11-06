Firefighter injured, three dogs rescued after fire at Nolensville home

The firefighter sustained minor injuries.
Three dogs rescued from Nolensville house fire
Three dogs rescued from Nolensville house fire
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One firefighter was injured and three dogs were rescued after a fire broke out at a home in Nolensville on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Nolensville Fire & Rescue, fire crews responded to a home on Stoneway Court around 4:20 p.m.

Officials said there were no people inside the home at the time of the fire, but crews rescued three dogs and provided them with care.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

