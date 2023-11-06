Elderly woman shot while lying in bed in North Nashville leaves neighbors worried

Neighbors said they heard at least 15 gunshots.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:06 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An elderly woman was shot in the foot while she was lying in bed at her house in North Nashville on Saturday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Elderly victim shot after shots fired outside of home in Nashville

Neighbors on Revels Drive said they heard at least 15 gunshots, and minutes later, they heard sirens.

“It was around 5:17 in the morning,” said Erica Miller, a neighbor nearby. “I heard like 20 shots, and then it just went silent.”

Miller said police arrived five to ten minutes later.

“When I got up at 7 a.m., I looked out of my bedroom window, and I saw police cars down the street,” said another neighbor, Hellen Pegram. “I didn’t know what was going on.”

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the shooting seemed like some sort of drive-by. Multiple homes had been shot.

“I heard an elderly lady got shot in her foot,” Miller said. “The police came and asked my mom if she saw anything.”

Miller said her mom didn’t see anything but heard everything.

According to police, the elderly woman was sleeping in her bed when she was shot.

“I hope they find out who did it,” Pegram said. “And I hope the lady is going to be okay and doesn’t lose her foot.”

Police said the woman’s injuries were non-life threatening. However, neighbors are now worried this may not be the last shooting.

“We’re just not safe anymore,” Miller said. “It’s scary this was early in the morning.”

Police are looking for the shooter.

