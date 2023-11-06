Drunk wrong-way driver charged with vehicular homicide, police say

Police said the crash happened in August, but the driver is just now facing charges.
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department
(FILE) Metro Nashville Police Department(WSMV)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a deadly wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 just before the Briley Parkway and Dickerson Pike exits.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Shakiyla Smith, 27, was driving south in the northbound lanes of the interstate when she collided head-on with another vehicle driven by Madeline Rutledge, 24.

Previous Coverage
Woman hit, killed by driver traveling in wrong direction, police say

Rutledge was taken to a hospital, where she died, and Smith suffered critical injuries.

Police said the crash happened in August, but Smith is just now facing charges. Toxicology testing revealed Smith’s blood alcohol content was at .13%. She remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drunk driver causes deadly crash
‘It’s a tragedy’: New video of fiery, deadly drunk driving crash caught on camera
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
Police responded to The Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville in response to a report of a...
Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County
Clarksville market fatal shooting investigation
Man charged after deadly shooting outside Clarksville gas station market

Latest News

A legal fight over releasing the shooter's journal has bene playing out in court, so could the...
How leak of writings will impact legal battle
The conservative talk show host criticized for posting 3 pages of the Covenant School shooter’s...
3 pages of shooter's writings released
“You have now allowed this woman who terrorized our family with bullets to now terrorize us...
Covenant School parents respond to leaked writings
Metro Nashville Police vehicle
Video shows person crashing into South Nashville mailbox, reveals ongoing issues
A picture of Maverick Greer after a car crash broke his leg in September.
CT scan on Murfreesboro boy after car crash reveals malformation on his brain