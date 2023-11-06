Drunk wrong-way driver charged with vehicular homicide, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have charged a woman in connection to a deadly wrong-way collision on Interstate 65 just before the Briley Parkway and Dickerson Pike exits.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said Shakiyla Smith, 27, was driving south in the northbound lanes of the interstate when she collided head-on with another vehicle driven by Madeline Rutledge, 24.

Rutledge was taken to a hospital, where she died, and Smith suffered critical injuries.

Police said the crash happened in August, but Smith is just now facing charges. Toxicology testing revealed Smith’s blood alcohol content was at .13%. She remains in custody on a $100,000 bond.

