Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings

WSMV4 is working to confirm the legitimacy of the images.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – A conservative political commentator claims he has released documents related to the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Steven Crowder, host of “Lowder with Crowder,” released three photos of writings in notebooks. Crowder claims they are images of the shooter’s writings.

WSMV4 is working to confirm the legitimacy of the images.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials say they are aware of the tweets and are receiving phone calls about them but would not confirm the legitimacy of them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Underage drunk driver causes deadly crash
‘It’s a tragedy’: New video of fiery, deadly drunk driving crash caught on camera
More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Clarksville market fatal shooting investigation
Man charged after deadly shooting outside Clarksville gas station market

Latest News

Man driving drunk injures pregnant woman, police say
Bill proposed to ban Palestinian refugees from U.S.
A man is accused of driving drunk with a child in his car, an elderly woman was shot while...
Catch Up Quick
FILE
Tennessee lawmakers to discuss turning down $2 billion in education funding