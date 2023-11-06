Conservative talk show host claims to release Covenant School shooter’s writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMSV) – A conservative political commentator claims he has released documents related to the Covenant School shooting in Nashville.

Steven Crowder, host of “Lowder with Crowder,” released three photos of writings in notebooks. Crowder claims they are images of the shooter’s writings.

WSMV4 is working to confirm the legitimacy of the images.

Metro Nashville Police Department officials say they are aware of the tweets and are receiving phone calls about them but would not confirm the legitimacy of them.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

