Brush fire fills neighborhood with smoke near Davidson-Cheatham County line

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters in Middle Tennessee have an important warning to not burn anything.

The weather has been so dry, and we are still waiting for rain. That means the risk of fires is extremely high.

Multiple fires sparked over the weekend in Davidson, Cheatham, Franklin and Lawrence counties that are now under control.

One fire on Gourley Road near the Davidson-Cheatham County line filled a neighborhood with smoke over the weekend and into Monday evening. Sandy Smith said she was scared when she first saw the fire burning on the hill above her house.

It’s been so dry that the creek bed outside Smith’s house only has a couple of puddles in it right now and is surrounded by leaves that helped fuel the brushfire.

“Hopefully, Thursday, we will get some relief and put this thing out,” Smith said. “We need a good rain. It hasn’t rained in months to speak of.”

The Nashville Fire Department was able to contain the flames and create a fire line through the burning brush. The Division of Forestry said strong wind and low humidity are still increasing the fire risk.

A look at the brush fire on Gourley Road as it continues to burn on a bluff. Specialized equipment has been requested to safely access & aid in fully extinguishing the fire.



For now, NFD crews continue to “surround & drown” the fire to contain it. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/J1Ec05EgGP — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) November 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.