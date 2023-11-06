Brush fire fills neighborhood with smoke near Davidson-Cheatham County line

Fire officials are warning to not burn anything due to the extremely dry conditions.
Smoke filled the neighborhood near Gourley Road on Monday afternoon from a brushfire.
Smoke filled the neighborhood near Gourley Road on Monday afternoon from a brushfire.(WSMV)
By Brendan Tierney
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Firefighters in Middle Tennessee have an important warning to not burn anything.

The weather has been so dry, and we are still waiting for rain. That means the risk of fires is extremely high.

Multiple fires sparked over the weekend in Davidson, Cheatham, Franklin and Lawrence counties that are now under control.

One fire on Gourley Road near the Davidson-Cheatham County line filled a neighborhood with smoke over the weekend and into Monday evening. Sandy Smith said she was scared when she first saw the fire burning on the hill above her house.

It’s been so dry that the creek bed outside Smith’s house only has a couple of puddles in it right now and is surrounded by leaves that helped fuel the brushfire.

“Hopefully, Thursday, we will get some relief and put this thing out,” Smith said. “We need a good rain. It hasn’t rained in months to speak of.”

The Nashville Fire Department was able to contain the flames and create a fire line through the burning brush. The Division of Forestry said strong wind and low humidity are still increasing the fire risk.

