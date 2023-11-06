‘You are a viper’: Covenant School families react to leaked images of shooter’s alleged writings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Covenant School parent and church leader spoke on behalf of other parents of the school at Woodmont Baptist Church in Nashville after a talk show host released what he claims to be images of the shooter’s writings.

“The community, the school, [the] families who have already suffered so much, were left yet again to deal with this terror,” Brent Leatherwood said during the conference on Monday.

Leatherwood said he believes whoever took and leaked the photos to the general public, and into the hands of talk show host Steven Crowder, is a law enforcement member. He took a moment during the conference to speak to the undisclosed source directly.

“You are a viper,” Leatherwood said. “You’re a member of the law enforcement community. You have now allowed this woman who terrorized our family with bullets to now terrorize us with words from the grave. How could you?”

He continued by calling the release a “senseless act of platform building.”

“How many more people have to be killed in a senseless way just to get clicks,” Leatherwood said.

Leatherwood said to his knowledge, no parent has been given “any sort of access” to the Covenant shooter’s writings.

An investigation was launched on Monday after Crowder, host of “Lowder with Crowder,” claimed three images containing writings in notebooks were that of The Covenant School shooter.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said on Monday afternoon that the images were not MNPD crime scene photos.

“The MNPD is in communication with the Metropolitan Department of Law as an investigation, begun this morning, continues into the dissemination of three photographs of writings during an online discussion about Covenant School,” MNPD wrote in a release. “The photographs are not MNPD crime scene images.”

Police said they are communicating with the Metro Department of Law as the investigation continues.

