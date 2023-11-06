1 person flown to hospital after crash on I-40 in Wilson County

THP is asking the public to use caution when traveling in the area.
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County
Tennessee Highway Patrol brings more state troopers to Shelby County(Action News 5)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Monday morning.

One lane of Interstate 40 East was closed near Mile Marker 248 as troopers worked the crash, but they’ve since been reopened.

Earlier, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The interstate was shut down as the patient was flown from the scene of the crash.

“Roadway is back open. There will continue to be congestion so use caution through the area until traffic has a chance to clear out,” WCSO said.

***UPDATE: 11 a.m.- Roadway is back open. There will continue to be congestion so use caution through the area until...

Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 6, 2023

