1 person flown to hospital after crash on I-40 in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Monday morning.

One lane of Interstate 40 East was closed near Mile Marker 248 as troopers worked the crash, but they’ve since been reopened.

Earlier, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office said one person was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. The interstate was shut down as the patient was flown from the scene of the crash.

“Roadway is back open. There will continue to be congestion so use caution through the area until traffic has a chance to clear out,” WCSO said.

THP is asking the public to use caution when traveling in the area.

All lanes are reopened. Please continue to use caution as the normal flow of traffic resumes. Thank you @THPCookeville and @myTDOT for the assistance! https://t.co/rrrKBjSp3Q — THPNashville (@THPNashville) November 6, 2023

***UPDATE: 11 a.m.- Roadway is back open. There will continue to be congestion so use caution through the area until... Posted by Wilson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, November 6, 2023

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.