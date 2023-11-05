Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Two people are dead after a single car crash in Dickson County early Saturday morning.

The crash happened in the 1700 block of Highway 48 South around 1:15 a.m.

Kyler Spicer, 23, and Gavyn Potter, 22, both died in the crash.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Spicer was driving north on State Route 48 South. Spicer allegedly drove off the right side of the roadway and came back on the road. Then Spicer went off the left side of the roadway down an embankment and hit a telephone pole.

Spicer’s car stopped against some trees, according to THP.

