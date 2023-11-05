Murfreesboro fire crews battle early morning flames at coffee shop

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - No one was injured after an early morning business fire at a Murfreesboro coffee shop Sunday morning.

The Murfreesboro Police Department said crews were dispatched to Just Love Cofee on Old Fort Parkway at around 6 a.m.

As crews arrived on the scene, heavy smoke was visible and flames could be seen from the vented roof. No one was inside the business at the time of the fire, and the flames were quickly extinguished.

A business next door suffered smoke damage, according to police.

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is investigating the cause of the fire.

