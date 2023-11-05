More than $1,000,000 raised in Nashville’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Thousands of people across the Nashville and Middle Tennessee area came together Saturday morning to help raise funds to put an end to a disease that impacts millions of families.

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Music City is one of the biggest of the Alzheimer’s Association’s walks in the country.

The walk raises money for research and for the families impacted by the disease.

Saturday’s walk raised more than $1,000,000. When it comes to finding a cure, doctors say they are making progress.

“We have seen more progress in the last 12 to 18 months than we have seen in decades,” Joanne Pike, CEO and president of the Alzheimer’s Association, said. “We now have two FDA-approved treatments that treat the underlying biology of the disease versus just the symptoms. And the fact is, we have more in the pipeline.”

WSMV4 was the official media sponsor of the event. Some of our own who attended the event include Holly Thompson and Carley Gordon, who were the emcees of the event. Snowbird also made an appearance.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.