Man found dead in vehicle outside Clarksville gas station market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Detectives with the Clarksville Police Department are investigating after a deadly shooting at a gas station market.

On Sunday afternoon, 3:12 p.m. the Clarksville Police Department responded to a shooting at 360 Kraft Street at the In and Out Market.

When police arrived, they found a male inside a vehicle with several gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

Detectives with the Special Operations Homicide Unit and the Crime Scene Team will investigate the shooting.

Police said 50-year-old Danyon Dowlen has been identified as a possible witness or person of interest. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911.

The name of the victim will not be released until the next of kin has been notified, police said.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to call 911. Tippers can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by calling the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477.

