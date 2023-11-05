Lawrence County crews battle brush, house fires within minutes of each other

Firefighters worked to put out a brush fire in Westpoint and a house fire in Summertown.
House fire
House fire(Lawrence County Fire and Rescue)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Within the same hour, fire crews in Lawrence County were dispatched to two separate fires Sunday morning.

Authorities said the first call came in around 5:05 a.m. for reports of a brush fire in Westpoint on Railroad Road. Crews arrived to find two separate fires and worked to put out both. The flames were eventually controlled and extinguished by firefighters with Lawrence County Fire and Rescue.

Minutes later, at 5:41 a.m., a call for a house fire in Summertown was reported, according to Lawrence County fire officials. The home on Commodore Circle was completely engulfed in flames, and crews were reportedly still on the scene hours after the initial call.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
License plate reader camera
License plate readers removed from Davidson County
Crash blocks lanes near Opry Mills
Crash blocks lanes near Opry Mills Mall
TN blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time
Tennessee blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County

Latest News

Brush fire smoke
Crews manage brush fire at Cheatham County line
Montgomery County crash
Guthrie Highway shuts down after crash
Murfreesboro business fire
Murfreesboro fire crews battle early morning flames at coffee shop
Titans give dads an 'All pro experience'
Hundreds of dads join their kids for football on Nissan Stadium’s field