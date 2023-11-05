Lawrence County crews battle brush, house fires within minutes of each other

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Within the same hour, fire crews in Lawrence County were dispatched to two separate fires Sunday morning.

Authorities said the first call came in around 5:05 a.m. for reports of a brush fire in Westpoint on Railroad Road. Crews arrived to find two separate fires and worked to put out both. The flames were eventually controlled and extinguished by firefighters with Lawrence County Fire and Rescue.

Minutes later, at 5:41 a.m., a call for a house fire in Summertown was reported, according to Lawrence County fire officials. The home on Commodore Circle was completely engulfed in flames, and crews were reportedly still on the scene hours after the initial call.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

