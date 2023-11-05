‘It’s a tragedy’: New video of fiery, deadly drunk driving crash caught on camera

The driver who allegedly caused the crash was heard saying, “I’m drunk,” by an officer nearby.
WSMV4's Sharon Danquah reports.
By Sharon Danquah
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 20-year-old man was charged with vehicular homicide after allegedly killing another driver while drunk driving early Saturday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 20-year-old man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication after Nolensville Pike crash

According to police, Bryan Lozano, 20, was speeding down Nolensville Pike around 2 a.m. when he ran a red light at the Harding Place intersection.

Lozano hit a Honda’s driver-side door causing the Honda to catch fire, spin and hit a Jeep Compass.

Witnesses shared what they saw.

“It happened at around 2 a.m. or 2:15 a.m.,” Francisco Jiminiz said.

Jiminiz said he was driving down Nolensville Pike when he heard a loud band and seconds after he saw the three cars and one on fire.

“The ambulances and fire department were already showing up,” Jiminiz said. “It looked like the way the white car was positioned that it was going at a high rate of speed. And the other looked like it hit him and looked pretty bad.

Another witness, Alex Daniel said he also drove by seconds after he heard a boom.

“A lot of people stopped their cars,” Daniel said. “They were scared. I just kept driving to my house. I just passed it.”

Police said the driver of the Honda died at the scene.

Lozano was not injured and police said he was heard saying, “I’m drunk,” by an officer nearby.

In addition to allegedly driving drunk, Lozano was also driving with a suspended license.

“It’s a tragedy,” Jiminiz said. “Sometimes teenagers don’t fully think about what they are doing, and it’s just very tragic.”

Police said Lozano is being charged with vehicular homicide, driving with a suspended license and underage drinking. Lozano remains in custody on a $78,500 bond.

