Hundreds of dads join their kids for football on Nissan Stadium’s field

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dads and their kids took to Nissan Stadium’s field on Saturday for a day full of football and fun.

The event was part of the All Pro Dads program, which helps local fathers play an active role in their kids’ lives.

Dads and their children competed in tackle drills with their kids and showed off their best touchdown dances.

The Titans General Manager Ran Carthon and former kicker Ryan Succop made sure Saturday morning was one to remember for everyone involved.

“You often hear stories of men who aren’t in their kids’ lives or men who were raised without a strong father figure in their lives,” Carthon said. “But you don’t hear enough about the men who are active in their kids’ lives.”

Carthon said the event allows the dads to be kids.

“A lot of these guys, it’s their first time being in Nissan Stadium or on the field,” Carthon said. “So some of them are living their dream and being able to share it with their kids is awesome.”

More than 300 families came out to enjoy the big day.

