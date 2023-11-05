Guthrie Highway shuts down after crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A crash in Montgomery County shut down Guthrie Highway, and police are unsure when it will reopen.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the crash was reported at around 3 a.m. Sunday. Police said both lanes near the 4200 block of Guthrie Highway closed but have since reopened.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be investigating the crash.

No information regarding injuries, fatalities or the cause of the crash was immediately released by police.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

