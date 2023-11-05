First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It will get unusually warm for the month of November as we head into the new week.

We close out the weekend on a nice note. Temperatures will be in the low 70s with a bright, sunny sky. It will be cold again tonight as lows fall to the upper 40s.

Monday kicks off the week with more sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature temperatures in the 80s! We could even break or tie a record for the warmest temperatures in Nashville history on those dates. We should be in the upper 60s for this time of the year. Lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain showers will return Thursday as a front approaches Tennessee. This will be much needed rain as much of the MidState is still in a significant drought. Expect off and on showers throughout the day Thursday and the showers will linger into Friday morning.

Temperature will take a big dip from that front. Highs Friday will only be around 60º.

