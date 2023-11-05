First Alert Forecast: Warm & breezy days ahead

Highs will remain above average until late week when our next rain chances arrive
By Cruz Medina
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Above average temperatures are expected this week ahead of our next cold front

Clear skies tonight will lead to widespread 40s across the Mid State. You’ll need your jacket as you head out the door.

Warm and breezy conditions are expected on Monday.
Tomorrow will be another sunny day with warm temperatures. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s with breezy south winds.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature highs in the low 80s, and both days will be breezy. Temperatures records may be broken or tied in Nashville for those days!

Showers return on Thursday as our next cold front approaches. Expect off and on showers late in the day Thursday, overnight Thursday, and into the first half of Friday. Any rain will be beneficial as most of the Mid State is plagued with drought conditions.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will only make it into the 50s for highs on Friday. Saturday and Sunday look dry at this time with highs in the lower 60s.

