Crews manage brush fire at Cheatham County line

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to manage a brush fire on Gourley Road in Pegram Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Flames persisted into the next day as crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Assistance from Tennessee Wildland Fire and Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center arrived to assist in minimizing and separating burning contents.

NFD said residents can expect to see smoke for an extended period. No injuries have been reported.

