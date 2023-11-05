Crews manage brush fire at Cheatham County line

Nashville fire crews worked to contain the fire last night and into the morning.
Brush fire smoke
Brush fire smoke(Nashville Fire Department)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEGRAM, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department worked to manage a brush fire on Gourley Road in Pegram Sunday morning.

The fire was reported at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Flames persisted into the next day as crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Assistance from Tennessee Wildland Fire and Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center arrived to assist in minimizing and separating burning contents.

NFD said residents can expect to see smoke for an extended period. No injuries have been reported.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 67,000 people signed a petition to get a haunted house shut down in Tennessee.
Tennessee AG’s office investigating ‘extreme haunted attraction’ in Summertown
License plate reader camera
License plate readers removed from Davidson County
Crash blocks lanes near Opry Mills
Crash blocks lanes near Opry Mills Mall
TN blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time
Tennessee blasting company under scrutiny, and its not the first time
Glass shattered with police light.
Two dead after single car crash in Dickson County

Latest News

House fire
Lawrence County crews battle brush, house fires within minutes of each other
Montgomery County crash
Guthrie Highway shuts down after crash
Murfreesboro business fire
Murfreesboro fire crews battle early morning flames at coffee shop
Titans give dads an 'All pro experience'
Hundreds of dads join their kids for football on Nissan Stadium’s field