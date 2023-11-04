TBI cancels Silver Alert after finding missing Bristol man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 84-year-old Charles Jones after he went missing on Friday.

Jones was last seen Friday in the area of Medical Park Blvd. in Bristol.

Law enforcement said he has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely.

TBI canceled their previously issued Silver Alert after finding Jones around 3 p.m. Saturday.

