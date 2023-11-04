Overnight construction noises disrupt Gulch residents, city leaders working with builders to finding noise control solutions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Noise from several construction sites in The Gulch in Downtown Nashville is a continuous concern for many residents who live in high rises along Division Street.

Several cranes in the sky, hard hat zones, and construction work happening can all come at a cost for people who live in the area as they deal with blaring lights and sounds throughout the night.

It’s even made one downtown gulch resident move several floors up to try to avoid the noise.

“I moved from the seventh floor to the 14th floor and it hasn’t been as much of a hindrance as it used to be, but I mean getting sleep at night and having a dog when all of the construction is going on has been quite tough,” said Meghan Milot, who has lived in the Gulch for three years.

Metro Councilman Jacob Kupin, who represents the area, held a special meeting for residents Thursday afternoon after receiving several complaints about the noise.

“This particular project we’ve been hearing complaints of loud noises, lights shining into residences, people having to leave their homes due to the disruption and so that has kind of bubbled up over into the last couple of weeks and months,” said Kupin.

While construction is permitted overnight in downtown Nashville, Kupin recently met with Yates Construction company leaders to discuss ways to minimize the noise.

“We ran through a couple of different changes as far as where they put their trucks and what kind of work can be done during the day to minimize night disruption and positioning of lights,” said Kupin,

But it’s not just locals upset over the noise. Downtown hotel guests say they hear it too, but it’s what comes with the territory.

“It’s kind of loud, a little frustrating trying to sleep but you know people doing their job,” said Will Matyi, who is visiting Nashville for a few days.

Kupin says many of the builders want to be good neighbors and they tend to listen when concerns arise.

“I’ve told people it’s still going to be noisy at night, but if we can kind of figure out when it’s happening and where it’s happening we can minimize the disruption. I’m hopeful these residents will see some relief fairly soon,” aid Kupin.

Kupin says the construction company plan to get back with him on some of their plans and updates. He encourages Gulch residents to pack their patience in this matter as they come up with solutions.

