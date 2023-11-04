No serious injuries after motorcycle crashes into car in Springfield

The motorcycle had heavy damage, according to Smokey Barn News.
Motorcycle crash in Springfield
Motorcycle crash in Springfield(Danica Sauter | Smokey Barn News)
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - No serious injuries were reported after a motorcyclist and a passenger car crashed in Springfield on Saturday morning, according to Smokey Barn News.

The crash happened on Memorial Boulevard just a block away from Payne Chevrolet. The first call about the crash came in around 10:20 p.m.

SBN said the crash left the motorcycle with heavy damage. One official told SBN the rider was lucky to escape the crash with minor injuries.

According to the Robertson County EMS, the rider declined to be taken to a local hospital.

The people inside the car were not injured, according to SBN.

According to Robertson County officials, the motorcyclist crashed into the back of the car.

